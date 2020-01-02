BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Lottery has its first new millionaire of the year.
A Powerball player at QuikTrip, 1301 NW Woods Chapel Rd., in Blue Springs, has won $1 million after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Jan. 1 drawing.
The winning number combination was 49, 53, 57, 59 and 62.
“Happy New Year! If you’re the lucky player holding our first million-dollar ticket of 2020, be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.
The win marks the 55th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Powerball “Match 5” prize since 2012.
The estimated jackpot for this Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $237 million.
