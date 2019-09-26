LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Someone is holding a lottery ticket worth $1.2 million.

The Missouri Lottery player bought a Lotto ticket at Temp Stop, 100 S.E. Todd George Parkway in Lee’s Summit, and matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The ticket holder became the Lottery’s 530th millionaire winner with the winning number combination of 12, 18, 19, 28, 32 and 42.

“Are you holding the winning ticket? If you bought a Lotto ticket in Lee’s Summit for last night’s drawing, please check it carefully,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Tickets can be scanned on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if your ticket is a winner.”

The jackpot now resets to $1 million for Saturday’s drawing.

