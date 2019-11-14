SHAWNEE, KS. (KCTV) — The Shawnee Police Department is investigating after Mill Valley High School was vandalized on late Wednesday evening.
Police say they are looking for two suspects in connection to the vandalism, which happened at 5900 Monticello Road in Shawnee, KS.
It's believed to happen sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Profane images and slogans" were left on the brick walls surrounding the school, according to the student newspaper at Mill Valley.
A $500 reward is being offered by police.
