FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The milkman is delivering curbside, to your home in fact.  Shatto Home Delivery is said to be serving more neighborhoods than ever.  

Shatto Home Delivery has partnered with local makers and more, offering a wide selection of items including candles, mugs, KC art prints, artisan chocolates and more.

Some items are shown in the following list:

  • Madagascar Vanilla from Sava Trading Company – they recently partnered with J. Rieger & Co. to bring a Special Edition Barrel-Aged Madagascar Vanilla Extract
  • Candles from The Corner Candle Shop
  • Mugs from Farmdog Studios
  • Desserts from Andre’s Chocolates
  • Christopher Elbow Chocolates
  • Local prints from Art for Architecture
  • Carly Rae Ornaments

