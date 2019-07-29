KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From three to two -- a major step is knocked off the list at Kansas City International Airport.
The last of Terminal A was torn down Monday as construction on the new single-terminal is about to take off.
Joe McBride, communications manager for Kansas City’s aviation department, says construction is just days away.
“We have the old going away and the new that’s coming upright in its path," he said.
Now that Terminal A and it’s parking garage has been completely demolished, construction crews are sorting concrete and steel to be repurposed.
“They’re using magnets to move around and separate that from the concrete and that will be going off to the recycler," he said.
Concrete has been crushed into gravel to be used for roads and parking areas.
“That gravel will be used here on site as part of being environmentally friendly," McBride said.
The first steps for laying the foundation for the new terminal begins in August with more activity happening in September. Click here to follow the project's progress.
“How exciting," traveler Day Marshall said.
Marshall is from Boston, and she’s ready for the new airport.
“Having it be a little more modernized will be a helpful for the travelers that come through," she said.
And for Kansas City residents, a new terminal is becoming more of a reality after years of talk.
“I’m excited for the city, but the days of pulling up in the garage and getting through security quickly those in a few years will be long gone," traveler Lance Wright said.
The new single terminal at KCI is expected to be complete by Spring 2023.
