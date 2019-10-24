WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ivanka Trump made a visit to Wichita today.
The trip was planned to get more Kansas companies in on a nationwide workforce initiative. Aviation companies welcomed Pompeo and Trump as they brought national attention to Kansas jobs Thursday.
The White House looked to workers building a plane as part of a plan for a stronger workforce.
“As Secretary of State, I can tell you that if we replicate this kind of success at home it will pay amazing dividends in America's strength and security around the world,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo and Trump met with the aviation companies in Wichita and talked about the need for skilled workers.
“It's forcing employers like those here today to get creative, to reach onto the sidelines of the economy, to bring people into the workforce who may not have otherwise been given a chance,” Trump said.
Today, four Kansas companies signed on to the White House’s Pledge to American Workers initiative. As part of that initiative, employers provide job training and career opportunities for new or current employees. The Wichita aviation companies promised a total of 36,000 new job opportunities.
Another point of interest came up while Pompeo was back in his home state. This is his third visit to Kansas this year and state GOP leaders said they hope it might indicate a run for Pat Roberts’ Senate seat.
Senator Jerry Moran said that, in a conversation with Pompeo, that didn’t come up.
“I suppose his presence in Kansas today fuels further speculation,” Moran said. “I do not know what he’s thinking.”
Pompeo said he’s focused on his current job, part of which is getting a workforce initiative off the ground.
KCTV5 News also talked to Moran and Representative Ron Estes about Ukraine and the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
“Unfortunately, the sad thing today is that Adam Schiff and Speaker Pelosi are running this secret thing,” Estes said. “They’re not releasing information.”
“It seems to me that they’re starting -- the House is starting -- in a way that makes this a lot more partisan and political,” Moran said. “It’s discouraging to me.”
Pompeo and Trump did not answer any questions from reporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.