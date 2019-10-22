KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tickets are now on sale for Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Kansas City.
The family entertainment experience will bring the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans in the Kansas City area from Nov. 29- Dec. 1.
The show is touring the country with more than 65 stops.
Spectators will watch Jurassic World come to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage.
“Working with a world-class production team and Universal filmmakers, we have extended the Jurassic World canon with a new story that can only be told through this live, arena spectacular as we bring full-scale dinosaurs to generations of fans around the globe,” Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment Juliette Feld Grossman said. “We have maximized the power of everything we do at Feld Entertainment, pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to ensure audiences have an authentic, awe-inspiring experience. Fans will leave with a sense of wonder, as if they’ve boarded the boat to Isla Nublar and literally stepped into Jurassic World.”
Tickets are now on sale for the following shows:
- Friday, Nov. 29: 3 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29: 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30: 11 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30: 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30: 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 1: 3 p.m.
