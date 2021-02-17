KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to winter storms and freezing temperatures, the Midwest is experiencing a severe stain on the supply of donated blood.
The Community Blood Center says that have suffered from a chronic deficit in blood donations since last March.
That is because schools, offices, and community groups have had to cancel their blood drives. However, winter weather has also made collecting blood even more difficult.
“Winters are typically a difficult time of the year for blood collections, however this winter has been extraordinarily hard with the COVID-19 pandemic and record snowfall keeping folks indoors,” said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director at Community Blood Center.
“Not only is our area severely impacted, but blood centers in Texas are currently reaching out for help," said Peck. "Our community always comes together for each other and right now we need your help to replenish the blood supply. Please make an appointment to donate – you could be saving a life.”
Throughout the rest of the month, the CBC is giving blood donors a chance to get free COVID-19 antibody testing at any of their seven donor centers or certain mobile drives. You can find a list of those locations here.
Blood donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-877-468-6844 or visiting savealifenow.org.
