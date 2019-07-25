KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Logan Cook says his emersion in the Twitter world really started during the 2016 Presidential election.
Before that, the father of two living in Kansas spent most of his time online playing video games.
“There was the wrestling GIF,” Cook said.
The infamous GIF shows now President Trump tackling and repeatedly punching a wrestler whose head was replaced with the CNN logo.
The video used in the GIF was before Trump was elected but it sparked outrage on the internet and on television.
The tipping point into meme-making came after CNN identified the maker of that GIF.
For Cook, that was too far.
Now the conservative meme maker doesn’t even need his first and last name online.
Only his Twitter handle - @carpedonktum.
“Basically anything political, I will take (it) and I will make it in to a funny video,” Cook said.
Raking in nearly 150,000 Twitter followers, his posts get hundreds of retweets and are a favorite of President Trump.
“It was in February. I took a video of the State of the Union,” Cook said. “And, I put R.E.M’s ‘Everybody Hurts’ behind all of the Democrats who were, you know, not happy with the State of the Union.”
The tweet with that video was retweeted by President Trump then promptly taken down by the social media platform for copyright infringement.
After the video was removed, it left a blank space on the President’s Twitter feed and cries of censorship from the political right in it’s wake.
Not everyone is a fan of Cook’s memes, GIFs or Twitter commentary.
“I was suspended for eight days over a video that was a parody of a spaghetti western,” he said.
But with fans in high places, Cook joined several other conservative social media influencers at the White House in early July.
“I believe that the point of the summit, was to bring people together,” he said.
For several hours Cook was at the White House and briefly met with President Trump in the Oval Office.
He said the conversation was short.
“It was just a discussion,” he said.
During the first Social Media Summit at the White House, the President tweeted it was a moment for conservatives who have been censored on social media to come together.
The big social media companies did not have representatives at the summit.
Cook may call his suspension censorship but social media companies say they’re enforcing policy.
Either way, the internet changed political discourse.
Michal De Adder knows first hand what the changed world looks like.
“I recently drew a Donald Trump cartoon that went viral,” he said. “I guess I’m known for losing my job because of it.”
The Canadian political cartoonist was fired after his cartoon “Playing Through” made waves on the internet.
The single frame, hand-drawn cartoon depicts President Trump on the golf course, holding a golf club, standing over the bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter who drowned trying to cross the US-Mexico border.
In the cartoon, the President looks down at the two and asks “Do you mind if I play through?”
“Sometimes they’re used to say things the newspaper can’t normally say because cartoonists can say a little bit more,” de Adder said about cartoons in papers. “Because people know editorial cartoons aren’t supposed to be taken literally. They’re a metaphor for what’s going on.”
For de Adder, cartoons and memes may be funny but he says that is the only thing they could have in common.
“It’s like comparing the regular news with The Daily Show,” he said.
Memes and GIFs pop up, get shared, and go viral with very little oversight.
For de Adder that makes Twitter and Facebook the “wild west of news gathering.”
“The memes fall right in to that,” he said. “Memes are just another way of getting an opinion.”
De Adder thinks two things could happen: Memes could be short-lived or “one day you might see one person generating memes for newspapers. Then they’d be closer to what I do.”
The question is now who would take that on? Could it be someone like Cook?
“I think it’s important that we find humor in politics like we used to do with political cartoons and things like that," he said.
But for now, Cook is staying on platforms like YouTube and Twitter. He thinks cartoons in newspapers don’t tell the whole story.
