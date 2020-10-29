KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – The Mid-Content Public Library branch in Kearney at 100 S. Platte-Clay Way will be reopening this week.
Curbside service will resume Friday.
In-branch services (including access to computers, printers, and copiers) will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
The branch had closed on Tuesday, Oct. 27 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
All library staff who were potentially exposed to the virus have been screened before returning to work.
A professional deep cleaning of the branch has happened while they were closed.
Holds on items that were available before the branch was closed have also been extended.
