KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City library branch has closed after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mid-Continent Public Library’s Boardwalk Branch located at 8656 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, closed Tuesday at noon after a customer told the branch they had tested positive for COVID-19. That same customer visited the branch the day before as well.
“If able to determine, MCPL will notify any customers who were potentially exposed. In addition, Library staff who were potentially exposed will be tested for the virus and closely monitored before returning to work,” a release stated.
The branch said they will remain closed until further notice as the library is being cleaned and disinfected.
“The library is working closely with the Kansas City Health Department to determine all necessary and additional next steps. Reopening the branch will be based on the health department’s recommendations, the release continued.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff remain our top priority, and we are taking swift action to ensure we mitigate risk as much as we possibly can,” said MCPL Director and CEO Steven V. Potter.
