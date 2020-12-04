LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Mid-Continent Public Library said on Friday that the East Lee's Summit branch will be closed until further notice due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The library said the branch was immediately closed when a staff member was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus on Friday, Dec. 4.
All the staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and closely monitored before they can return to work.
A professional deep cleaning will take place while the library is closed.
The library is working closely with the Jackson County Health Department to determine all necessary additional steps that need to be taken.
The library will announce when curbside services resume.
Updates from the library can be found at mymcpl.org/COVID.
