MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Miami County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and stolen vehicle after shots were fired at the vehicle's owner today.
The sheriff's office said they received a 911 call from someone who said they were following a vehicle that'd been stolen from them a few days before. The caller was north on Old Kansas City Road, north of Paola city limits.
The vehicles then kept going north until they reached W. 225th Street and turned west.
As the two vehicles approached Hillsdale Lake Dam on 255th Street, the suspect vehicle turned around, shots were fired at the victim, then the vehicle fled the area.
The caller, who was not injured, said they last saw the vehicle in the area of W. 255th Street and Harmony Road.
When deputies arrived, they checked the area for the vehicle but weren't able to find it. Air units with Kansas Highway Patrol responded and also couldn't locate it.
The vehicle is described as being a blue 1985 Cadillac Eldorado with Kansas antique tag "284413." It has black primer on both the driver and passenger sides, as well as a temporary tag in the rear window.
The suspect is described as a white man with long, dark hair, a mustache, and a goatee. He was wearing a gray or blue hoodie.
The suspect is thought to be armed and dangerous, so he shouldn't be approached.
Call 911 immediately if you think you see the suspect or the vehicle.
If you have further information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. The Miami County Investigations Division can be reached at 913-294-3232.
