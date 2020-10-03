MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was located inside a vehicle in a pond Friday.
Deputies were called to a vehicle that was in a pond on 327th Street, west of Lookout Road.
The Osawatomie Fire Department pulled the vehicle out of the pond. The driver of the vehicle and only occupant was located inside the vehicle deceased. The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.
The incident is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Paola Police Department.
If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).
