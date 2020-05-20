MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday.
Miami County crews and the Osawatomie Fire Department were called to 335th Street between Crescent Hill Road and Plum Creek Road for an injury accident.
When they arrived at the location, it was determined that a 1998 Ford Escort, that was driven by an adult male and had three juvenile passengers, was east bound on 335th Street between Crescent Hill Road and Plum Creek Road when it struck a John Deere mower traveling east on 335th Street driven by an adult male.
The driver of the John Deere mower was identified as 89-year-old Ralza Manly of Osawatomie, Kansas. Manly was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver and occupants of the Ford Escort were wearing their seat belts and not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.