MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- From rough terrain to the city streets, Chrissy Rayl has spent grueling hours searching ever last inch of Osawatamie in her four-wheeler, looking for 18-year-old Bryant Clancy.
Bryant is autistic and has been missing since early Tuesday morning.
He was last seen by his mother around midnight Tuesday in his room, at his home on the 400 block of Walnut Avenue.
“I had to look; I can’t sit at home. I won’t stop until he’s found. I just can’t,” Rayl said.
Rayl was once Clancy’s school bus driver and, even when he changed schools, she kept up with him.
“Drive by here every morning on my route, and he would still be out here waiting for his other bus and I’d yell his name. He would either wave or run off or hide behind the house, but I love him. He’s a good kid,” says Rayl.
We’ve learned the love for Clancy in the community extends way beyond those who have even met him.
“It really touches my heart, my wife’s heart and even my daughter. She is only 8 years old. She was on her bike with her friends looking for any place he might have been, he might be hiding, and still nothing,” says Joshua Ybarra a concerned citizen.
One thing is for sure: from community members to local law enforcement, these folks are not going to give up.
“I’m not going to stop looking for Bryant. The more time goes, the more concerning that is but we’re are just going to keep looking,” said Chief David Stuteville of the Osawatamie Police Department.
Police are encouraging people to help and search. They say Bryant should be wearing a windbreaker and possibly sweatpants.
If you do spot him, you are encouraged to call police immediately and not approach him.
