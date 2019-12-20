LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Leawood police and a Metro Squad are investigating a double shooting that happened on Friday night and left one male dead.
The police said it happened in the area of 138th and Kenneth Road around 8 p.m.
Gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the parking lot of the Leawood at State Line Apartments, located in the 13700 block of Kenneth Road.
Two people in one vehicle were shot. That vehicle left the scene and went to the hospital, where 24-year-old Zachary Morrisey of Kansas City, Missouri died. The second victim, who is a resident at the apartment complex, is currently being treated at a local hospital.
The suspect vehicle did leave the scene, as well.
This is the first homicide in Leawood this year. There is no known threat to any other residents of the apartment complex, but the Leawood Police Department will have extra patrols in the area to insure their safety.
No suspect has been identified at this time. Anyone who might have seen something themselves or on their home surveillance systems is asked to contact the Metro Squad at 913/642-5555, ext. 461; tips@leawood.org; or the TIPS hotline at 816/474-TIPS.
