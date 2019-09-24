KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In addition to it being National Voter Registration Day, some high-powered women are at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts to promote change.
On National Voter Registration Day, the Kansas City Public Library held a registration drive to get people ready for this upcoming election cycle.
They even got kids involved and learning about the voting process.
“I think it’s important that children understand from a very young age that they have a voice and that they deserve to be heard and to be counted,” Jenny Garmon, Legal and Government Information Specialist for the Kansas City Public Library, said.
Nearly a century ago, not everyone had the right to vote. Women couldn’t vote until 1920.
“It’s just amazing to me how women, how much they sacrificed to go vote and to not take advantage of this, it’s a real shame because it is a gift,” Georgia Zimmerman, resident, said.
Cindy McCain, the wife of the late John McCain and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly spoke at the women’s foundation, We Work for Change annual event. The event celebrates the progress women have made and reflect on the work that still must be done.
There is still time to get registered to vote for Kansas and Missouri residents.
