KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In both Kansas and Missouri, it is legal to carry a gun in public areas, however in Missouri, local ordinances take precedent. While Kansas City has open carry, there are some restrictions.
Experts KCTV5 News talked to said they’d encourage most anyone to exercise their right, but they also advise people to be smart about it, especially in this day and age.
On the Missouri side, it was perfectly legal for those men to walk into the Walmart with their weapons, however in Missouri, there are some exceptions like schools and churches where you cannot carry.
But over on the Kansas side, the law’s even more relaxed and some say just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
Don Pind sells guns and trains people on how to use them safely. He said while it’s harder in summer months to conceal, doing so would’ve likely prevented Sunday’s scare at Walmart.
“You can have a gun, nobody else needs to know it, they don’t need to see it, you don’t need to be that blatant with it,” Pind said.
And it’s no wonder people’s nerves are frayed. In August alone, 22 people were murdered at a Walmart in El Paso.
Another man threatened a massacre at a Florida Walmart.
Closer to home, a man is accused of terrorizing shoppers at a Springfield, Missouri Walmart after he walked in with a military style rifle wearing body armor.
He told police he was, “testing his second amendment rights.”
In the metro, a man was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart in Raymore. That’s why many say they’re feeling a little nervous.
In the state of Kansas, it’s pretty much free reign. Unlike Missouri, there are no longer individual city ordinances to prevent someone from walking into any public area with a gun.
The two men involved in Sunday‘s incident at the Walmart were detained by police for a while, but were later released.
