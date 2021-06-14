KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mid-Continent Public Library's Red Bridge Branch, located at 453 E Red Bridge Rd., will be closed until further notice due to HVAC repair and pest control.
Library officials say it appears as if a mouse chewed through some wires on the HVAC unit.
The book drop will also be closed. All current holds and due dates will be extended through the closure.
The library says they will post an update on social media when the branch resumes services.
