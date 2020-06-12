KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There have been calls nationwide to defund and dismantle police departments, and now local advocacy organizations are calling for city leaders to take a closer look at Kansas City’s police budget.

While not exactly looking to defund the Kansas City Police Department, several metro organizations, including the NAACP, MORE2, the Urban League and others, are all calling for city leaders to take a closer look at how much taxpayers are giving to the KCPD and how that money can be redistributed to other areas of need within our community.

These requests come after widespread protests nationwide after the death of George Floyd, whose death is putting police brutality and racial equity center stage in the United States.

Advocates claim taxpayers are footing the bulk of the bill for KCPD even though the concept of “protect and serve” does not have the same meaning for everyone in the community.

“I think what we’ve seen on the Plaza, especially Memorial weekend when the police were engaged in escalating behaviors, that’s what people have color have experienced in Kansas City and been crying for many years, whether it’s just being profiled or being suspicious,” MORE2 Executive Director Lora McDonald said. “You can’t be suspicious of a person just because they have melanin in their skin that just doesn’t make any sense.”

Activists want to see a review board that would develop a plan for allocating KCPD funding to programs and organizations that are working to address the socioeconomic inequalities in the city. They are planning a protest at the Nichols fountain for Saturday evening at 6 p.m. to rally for this plan.

Last year the department spent more than $222 million, with roughly 90% of the budget spent on personnel services, things like salaries and benefits.

Another 6% spent on contractual services and claims settlements, and the rest is spent on equipment, uniforms, fuel and more.

This year’s budget is up $3 million, but the breakdowns are similar. Advocates want city council to consider funding the department based on their performance and demonstrated need.

“Locally the conversation is actually about, I will call it about funding based on outcomes, so based on where the need is,” McDonald said. “We would say ‘Here’s your 25% allocation and then when you meet the quarter benchmark you can get your other 25% allocation.’”

When asked for a response to calls for reallocation of funding, a KCPD spokesperson noted that the city is directed by state statues on how it funds the department.

“Each year the department puts together their budget proposal to make the best use of the funds available to the city, that proposal is then submitted to the city council for approval.

Of note, there are state statutes that dictate the funding to KCPD that the city is required to provide, that is part of the nuance of the “state control” of the agency.“