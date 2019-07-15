KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new policy could be implemented in immigration courts across the country soon that migrant advocates say could violate the rights of those seeking asylum and make the court system less efficient.
According to the San Fransisco Chronicle, the Department of Justice told immigration judges about a change last month where immigrants will be shown a video explaining what that first hearing is about, instead of having real people present or on the phone during the hearing to live translate.
DOJ officials claim the move is a cost saving measure, but immigration advocates like attorney Jessica Piedra say the change would be a problem for both immigrants and judges.
"The problem with that is that the judge then can’t necessarily ask follow up questions, and neither can the asylum seeker," she explained. "And so that will cause problems and probably more confusion, honestly."
A metro group called Cosecha KC is preparing to provide interpreters on a volunteer basis to be present in court for those who have no one else.
They are also providing training for volunteers to learn how to properly translate in court so they can have people ready to step up and help if the change goes into effect.
Piedra stressed the importance of someone relaying exactly what is being said by both sides of the conversation and not just summarizing.
“Just because you’re bilingual doesn’t mean that you know how to interpret,” she said. “There are some best practices and things like often you’ll hear people say ‘He said whatever’ and that’s really not the best way to interpret anyone speaking. You need to speak in first person and say exactly what they said.
The first training will happen July 27. If this does go into effect, immigration rights activists have said they will likely file a civil rights lawsuit in an effort to reverse the policy.
