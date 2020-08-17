KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Victims and families of victims of crimes that have been solved as a part of Operation: Legend shared their stories Monday to give the public a chance to see the impact of the DOJ’s special operation.
The mother and father of 21-year-old Chieyenne Wallis shared some of the pain and grief they are feeling about the loss of their daughter, who was shot and killed on July 24 in the Cloverleaf apartment complex. Wallis was a mother of two young children.
Weeks later police say the extra resources as a part of operation legend led to the arrest of 22-year-old Michael Skinner. He has been charged with armed criminal action and murder.
Wallis’ mother Chantel told those gathered that something has to be done to solve conflicts without shots being fired.
“We have to do something different conflict resolution. Anything. Guns are not the answer,” she said. “We’re taking peoples loved ones away. His family has to deal with it as well as ours. ChIeyenne has two children now one every time she hears the door, she thinks it’s her mom.”
A victim of an armed robbery still being investigated by police also spoke out to say grateful she was that Operation: Legend was able to lead to at least one arrest in her case, with more arrests possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.