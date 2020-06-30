KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – People around the Kansas City metro are grappling with new mask ordinances on the city, county and state level, leaving many business owners to carry out the orders for employees and customers.

Kansas City’s mask requirement started Monday and Wyandotte County’s begins Tuesday night. A state-wide requirement in Kansas is set to begin before the holiday weekend.

Whether it’s a sign on the door, or a friendly reminder by an employee, most Kansas City businesses are trying to enforce the new mask rules.

Troost Mart owner Waleed Qalawi says his customers haven’t pushed back on the mask requirement.

“It’s for everybody, not just for them of for me,” Qalawi said. “We have rules here. No mask, no service.”

But not everyone is keeping up with the mask order. At last count there are more than 100 complaints against KCMO businesses.

With a state-wide mask requirement in Kansas at the end of the week, it’s raising questions on both sides of the state line.

If someone walks into a business without a mask, many show owners are asking who is ultimately responsible for making sure that person wears one - the customer or the business owner?

Although anyone from the public is allowed to enter Rebecca Shipley’s home décor store in Olathe, she says private property starts at her front door.

“As a private property owner I will not be telling a grown adult what they can and cannot put on their face inside my private property,” Shipley told KCTV5 News. “I suppose I could tell someone that they have to wear a mask or can’t come in, however I need all the business I can get after being shut down for over seven weeks this year.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office says enforcement will be up to local agencies, but she will have more details on Thursday.

Jackson county will join the list of communities requiring masks starting Wednesday. County executive Frank White announced details of the new requirements Tuesday.

Under the order, masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn inside businesses, schools, and places of worships. They'll also be required in parks, at bus stops and on public transportation.

Shipley says she might face some backlash but believes this is what’s best for business.

“Whatever we do is going to upset half of the population.”