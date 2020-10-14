MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) - When you drive by Karina Shreefer’s Merriam home, you can’t really miss her message.
“Now, with this election, more than any is extremely important, but as a rule, Americans don’t participate in the fundamental foundation of democracy,” Former Vice President Joe Biden supporter Karina Shreefer said.
A call for people to vote. The display was created mainly by Shreefer’s sister, and amongst the many vote signs, are a number of democratic candidate signs for various local and national races. But off in the distance, Shreefer says is one of the main reasons people should be looking to vote this year.
That’s their up to date tally of the number of coronavirus deaths.
“We started it after maybe 210 and we are surprised at how quickly the numbers jumped up every day, by almost a thousand a day sometimes more, so if that doesn’t get anybody to the polls, I don’t think anything will,” Shreefer said.
One person who will be hitting the polls with a slightly different viewpoint is Darlene Patrzykont, a President Donald Trump supporter, who lives right down the street from Shreefer.
“I’m not going to hate her, I’m not going to condemn her,” Pres. Trump supporter Patrzykont said.
It’s a display Patrzykont has seen many times, but one she will always respect.
“She has her own opinion, she has her own views, if it’s different than mine, so be it that’s what the constitution is for, we have our own opinion,” Patrzykont said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.