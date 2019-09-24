MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- A Merriam police officer who went from fighting crime to fighting cancer is back and will now lead the department he's been with for more than 30 years.
Darren McLaughlin has now been named chief of the 37-member Merriam Police Department.
“Becoming chief has been a goal of mine for many years,” McLaughlin said. “My desire to lead this department has only gotten stronger during my illness. I’m so proud of how my coworkers handled themselves this year.”
McLaughlin spent the last seven months fighting lymphoma, but he says he's back with an even stronger desire to serve his city.
“It was very hard to be away for seven months,” McLaughlin said. “The illness happened so fast, and I really had no time to prepare myself for the journey I was about to take. One day I’m at work, the next day I’m gone. The hard part was that I didn’t know for so long if I would make it back or not.”
The battle against cancer continues for his fellow officer, Corporal Phil Lewis, but the police department shared a picture of the two together at Monday night's ceremony.
