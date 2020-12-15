MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Merriam police are asking for help in looking for a 17-year-old girl.
Payton Steffens was last seen at her home in Merriam at 5 a.m. Monday.
She may be with her friend who drives a blue 1998 Buick Century with the license plate 518MEK.
The Merriam Police would like your help locating Payton Steffens who has been reported missing. Payton was last seen at her Merriam residence at 5am on 12/14/2020 and may be in the company of her friend who drives a blue 1998 Buick Century with KS plate 518MEK. pic.twitter.com/tc8um7yxu8— Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) December 15, 2020
