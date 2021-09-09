MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- The Merriam Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people who were involving in a shooting and car theft.
The police department says the shooting happened after a car was stolen.
They did not specify when this incident happened.
You are asked to all their dispatch at 913-782-0720 if you have any information about who they are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.