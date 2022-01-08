MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Merriam police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.
Caelie Cummings was last seen running away on foot in the area of W 71st and Antioch Rd.
She was last seen wearing grey shorts, a black t-shirt and socks. She was not wearing any shoes or a jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call 913-782-0720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.