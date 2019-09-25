MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman.
The Merriam Police Department posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon stating they would like to talk to the female pictured in regard to an auto burglary.
The burglary occurred on September 2 in the 9500 block of 67th Street in Merriam, Kansas.
Police said that the woman left in a dark colored SUV.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sargent Brokaw at 913-322-5566.
