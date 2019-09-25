71312080_1735224943276914_8725820334973911040_n.png

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman.

The Merriam Police Department posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon stating they would like to talk to the female pictured in regard to an auto burglary.

The burglary occurred on September 2 in the 9500 block of 67th Street in Merriam, Kansas.

Police said that the woman left in a dark colored SUV.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sargent Brokaw at 913-322-5566.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.