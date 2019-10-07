Merriam Police.jpg

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men.

The Merriam Police Department is looking to identify two men for their involvement in some auto burglaries that occurred over the past week.

They are driving a very unique colored Ford Ranger that is blue/green with a red/maroon tailgate.

If you have information, please call Det. Waller at 913-322-5580.

