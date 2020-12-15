MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- The Merriam Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man.
According to the police department, Randall Juwig is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a light brown polo shirt, a blue jacket, and jeans.
The police did not state when he was last seen or where.
He drives a white 2008 Toyota Highlander with the Kansas license plate "879 CZL."
If you know where he is, call 911 or the Merriam Police Department at 913-322-5560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.