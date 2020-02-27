MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- A Merriam elementary school went on lockdown for a short time on Thursday as police investigated an incident in the area.
According to city, Merriam Park Elementary went on lockdown, but there was no threat to students. The school was also delaying releasing students as part of that.
Police were asking people to avoid the area north of 61st St. where police were investigating "an incident."
In an update a short time later, the city said police were wrapping up and that the lockdown was going to be lifted soon.
They also said again that there was no threat to anyone in the area.
