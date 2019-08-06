KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after two bodies were found behind a church.
A tow truck driver discovered the bodies of two men about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday behind the Sheffield Family Center near Ninth Street and Winner Avenue.
Spokesman Darin Snapp says the two men died of apparent stab wounds.
There is also no description of a suspect.
This brings Kansas City to its 86th and 87th homicide of 2019.
