KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- City leaders and family members of police officers are disgusted and disappointed after a small group of protesters vandalized a special statue last night.
The statue of a police officer holding a child is a touching memorial honoring Kansas City officers that died in the line of duty.
It’s sat untouched in front of police headquarters since it was moved there in 1973, but it’s much older than that. Work on the bronze sculpture started in 1920.
Now, in 2020, a group of protesters are accused of defacing it.
Kansas City Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas said it does nothing to further the cause of the protesters.
“These are vandals,” he said. “There’s no reason for this. I said this morning on social media this is not foolishness you want to be a part of. We don’t need that in Kansas City. We’re trying to come up with real solutions for real problems in our city.”
A group of supporters reached out as soon as news broke of the vandalism, offering kind words and help in cleaning up.
Among them was Cassie Williams, who comes from a law enforcement family and is now married to an officer herself.
“I understand the protest,” she said. “I understand the marches. I even understand the tearing down of some of the other statues, but this one is strictly for fallen officers. This has nothing to do with anything other than this person gave their lives to protect this city.”
“It’s hard for me to understand why people want to come through and desecrate a memorial for officers who have fallen defending them,” said Joshua McDonald.
“I’m incredibly disappointed,” Lucas said. “This has nothing to do with a movement for equality for people. It’s disrespect to the widows. What about the families who have loved us on this wall? I’ve met some of them. They’re a good decent people who don’t deserve something like this.”
It certainly wasn’t all the protesters that joined in on defacing the statue, but Williams does have a message for all: She said she and her police family support the protesters.
“The officers are on your side,” she said. “The wives are on your side. We want things to change. We want lives to change. We will help you; we just have to go about it the right way.”
A company was brought in to clean the spray paint off the statues earlier on Saturday.
