KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service for Detective Corporal Dan R. Abramovitz Friday morning.
Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement agencies paid their respects to the 26-year veteran at Children’s Mercy Park.
Detective Corporal Abramovitz died when he was involved in a crash with a school bus on his way home from work last Friday. Sheriff Andrew Dedeke, and a few others in attendance, shared what Detective Corporal Abramovitz meant to them.
“Dan loved his job and he was good at it. All week long I've received phone calls, cards, letters, and emails from people who have worked with Dan or were helped by Dan. Each testimony about his professionalism, friendliness and dedication. He maintained relationships from cases worked years prior, each of these people feel the loss we feel,” said Sheriff Dedeke.
Most recently, Detective Corporal Abramovitz was assigned to train a rookie detective. Corporal Sarah Flaherty, with the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office. She said she admired how unjaded Detective Corporal Abramovitz remained after nearly three decades in law enforcement. She recalled a special moment with her mentor that happened just last week.
“He does this little kid excited stance where he balls up his fists, he pumps his arms, and goes ‘You’re just the best partner ever!’ When in reality, Dan, you were the best partner ever.”
Detective Corporal Abramovitz’s wife, Carol, and three adult children attended his memorial service. One of his daughters reminded everyone of a quote her father had on his desk that read, ‘tomorrow was never promised, adding “Everyone should be so lucky to have a dad as wonderful as mine.”
The service wrapped up by 11 a.m. Sheriff Dedeke joked if Detective Corporal Abramovitz’s spirit was in attendance, you could count on him leaving at that exact time, like he always did to get lunch, a greasy burger, perhaps.
“Grief...grief is the price of love,” Sheriff Dedeke said in his closing remarks, with tears in his eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.