OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – After an Overland Park officer lost his life in the line of duty on Sunday evening, neighbors have started placing flowers in his remembrance.

Around 5:53 p.m. Sunday, neighbors say a black sedan pulled over on 123rd Street and another black vehicle stopped behind it. Two men got out of the vehicles and spoke and then about five shots rang out.

Police have now identified the suspect as 38-year-old Phillip Michael Carney, who died at the scene.

37-year-old Overland Park police officer Michael Mosher died a short time later at a local hospital.

It all started near 143rd and Antioch when Officer Mosher witnessed a hit and run accident while on his way into work. He called in to dispatch and followed the suspect vehicle until it stopped on 123rd Street.

A woman who lives across the street says she watched as a passerby try to revive Officer Mosher before first responders arrived.

“I saw them taking off his vest. They were trying to resuscitate him. He was just dressed in black he was wearing the police uniform,” Maggi Kushner said.

Investigators are asking for tips from anyone who knows anything. You can call 913-322-5569 to leave your tips.

Meanwhile, Overland Park police is mourning the loss of Officer Mosher. He’s been with the department for 14 years.

He was the president of their local fraternal order of police and a field training officer and he has a long list of awards, accomplishments, and compliments from the public.

KCTV5 News spoke with one of his former supervisors Monday who had nothing but good things to say about his professionalism, even as a young officer working the midnight shift.

“It’s been great even after I left the police department seeing that Mike has continued to develop and mature into the kind of police officer that he might have wished he would.”

Officer Mosher leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.

Other local agencies are helping Overland Park police respond to calls for service on Monday so their officers can take some time in light of the tragedy.