LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- You might think of Liberty Memorial as the nation's oldest tribute to WWI veterans, but there's another place in Lawrence that's even older.
It’s a memorial to Native Americans who served someone vandalized it this week.
The Memorial Archway at Haskell University was dedicated just a couple of weeks before the WWI memorial in KC. The school is planning to restore it in 2020.
On New Year's Eve, someone spray painted on the walls.
On Thursday, it was quiet at Haskell. Except for maintenance workers, there weren’t many people on campus over winter break.
However, the pink paint brought a loud interruption.
Daniel Wildcat is the interim president at Haskell. He said the walls that were defaced are some of the most historically significant to the federally operated tribal university.
“It's kind of sad to see that historic monument defaced like that,” he said. “There's no monument like that anywhere in the United States.”
It was built in 1926 as an entryway to the historic football stadium and dedicated as a memorial to Indian Americans who served in WWI.
“During WWI, Americans weren't even considered citizens of the United States,” Wildcat said.
However, nearly a century of weathering has taken its toll on the arch.
Aaron Hove runs the university's foundation. He said the school is raising money to restore it this year.
“It's deteriorated somewhat,” he said.
When it comes to the vandalism, he said, “It's an unfortunate and unnecessary event, but I don't think it's going to slow us down at all to fix the archway.”
As for the word on the building, “scream,” neither the school nor police can understand the significance...
“In terms of it meaning anything, as far as we know it doesn't,” Wildcat said.
Wildcat said the school will likely paint over it for now, hopeful that restoring it will remind people of the symbolism.
“It occurs to me that whoever did that might have been ignorant about that monument's significance,” he said.
Haskell is also looking at restoring the football stadium that was built about the same time. The university no longer has a football team, but in its heyday it was considered a premiere program and even dominated Ivy League schools.
