KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After last week’s miraculous win over the Buffalo Bills, an artist with ties to the metro is hoping to add another song to the Chiefs Championship playlist.
The love for Chiefs Kingdom stretches far outside the metro.
Nationwide, fans are busy creating tributes to players and coaches ahead of this weekend’s playoff game.
That includes Leavenworth-native Melissa Etheridge.
“I’m sure the whole world was enjoying the game, but we were on the edge and screaming and hollering," Etheridge said.
Enter Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Reid has talked about food before in press conferences, but it was his comparison to winning a second Super Bowl being like chocolate cake that caught Etheridge's attention.
“And I loved that. I loved that. The thought that it was like chocolate cake.”
She loved it so much that she crafted a new song dedicated to chocolate cake.
“I’m thinking of a whole stadium of Kansas City Chiefs fans singing chocolate cake, chocolate cake," she said.
Debuting her new single for Andy Reid and the @Chiefs, titled 𝑪𝒉𝒐𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒌𝒆 ....Ladies and gentlemen, Melissa Etheridge.@metheridge | @gmfb pic.twitter.com/YR3EVTnKBp— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 26, 2022
