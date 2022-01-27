After last week's incredible win over the Buffalo Bills, an artist with ties to the metro is hoping to add a song to the Chiefs Championship playlist. Tonight, KCTV5' Abby Dodge shows us how a comment from Coach Andy Reid has turned into a sweet tune.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After last week’s miraculous win over the Buffalo Bills, an artist with ties to the metro is hoping to add another song to the Chiefs Championship playlist.

The love for Chiefs Kingdom stretches far outside the metro.

Nationwide, fans are busy creating tributes to players and coaches ahead of this weekend’s playoff game.

That includes Leavenworth-native Melissa Etheridge.

“I’m sure the whole world was enjoying the game, but we were on the edge and screaming and hollering," Etheridge said.

Enter Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid has talked about food before in press conferences, but it was his comparison to winning a second Super Bowl being like chocolate cake that caught Etheridge's attention.

“And I loved that. I loved that. The thought that it was like chocolate cake.”

She loved it so much that she crafted a new song dedicated to chocolate cake.

“I’m thinking of a whole stadium of Kansas City Chiefs fans singing chocolate cake, chocolate cake," she said.

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.