DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) -- What if we told you Tom Brady loves the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, there is some truth in that statement.
Pastor Tom Brady with First United Methodist Church in Lawrence may have a name associated with the New England Patriots, but his heart is with the Kansas City Chiefs.
His name has gotten him a lot of attention, naturally.
“They hear my name, it starts a conversation,” Brady said. “Obviously wouldn’t be doing this interview if it wasn’t for my name.”
While it may raise eyebrows in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom, the name does come with perks.
“One year, I got MVP seats at Buffalo Wild Wings because of my name,” Brady said.
That’s the reason he has some advice for anyone sharing an identity with a well-known public figure.
“If there’s somebody out there, there’s got to be at least one,” he said. “Another Patrick Mahomes. My advice would be to go with it. Milk it for all it’s worth.”
That’s something both the Patriots Brady and Pastor Brady will continue doing.
However, we did have one important question to ask the pastor in the hope he could help explain a post the Patriots Brady made on Instagram, which many speculate is him walking away from the game.
“Well I’m simply walking away, but I might be walking into a new future as well,” he speculated.
A typical Brady response.
Well, no matter what happens, this Brady from Kansas bleeds red.
“I love the Chiefs,” Pastor Brady said. “They are always first on my list.”
