SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- On Monday, Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education announced their selection for the next Superintendent, Dr. Michelle Hubbard.
“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the Superintendent,” Dr. Hubbard said. “I’m excited to get started working to champion the district’s strategic plan, foster and strengthen relationships, cultivate a strong culture, and continue to build collaborative and high-performing academic and administrative teams.”
Dr. Hubbard has been serving as Deputy Superintendent since last January and has been with the district for six years. Hubbard has also worked as a Superintendent for 7 years at another school. She has served as the high school principal, elementary school principal, and as an assistant high school principal.
Board President Heather Ousley says, “The Board of Education is pleased to confirm Dr. Michelle Hubbard as our District’s next Superintendent. Dr. Hubbard has played an integral role in the creation and implementation of our community’s Strategic Plan, and her knowledge and expertise as we execute the bond reaffirms the District’s deep desire to keep fidelity with our five year goals. Dr. Hubbard’s leadership, strength, and commitment to children will serve the Shawnee Mission School District well in the years to come.”
Dr. Hubbard is replacing Dr. Michael Fulton who resigned in December.
