KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Election officials are inching closer toward a final count of the votes from November.
In the basement of Union Station, Lauri Ealom and Shawn Kieffer have been working long days to finish up the tally, including nearly 300 provisional ballots cast in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County.
The two election officers represent opposite parties. Ealom, a Democrat, and Kieffer, a Republican, look over each other’s shoulder as they check and cross reference voter registration data.
Here, their political leanings mean little.
“He and I are friends,” Ealom said, nodding at Kieffer. “I like him. I genuinely like his character.
The two work toward the same goal—making sure every legal vote is counted.
“It’s two people coming to one decision,” Kieffer added.
The most common mistakes they see are ballots cast in the wrong precinct. On Thursday while KCTV5 News observed their work, they found a voter who listed their address as a local post office. They culled it.
“We found a lot of them as we were going through where the registration date is a day or two late,” Kieffer said. “People think we don't notice, but we do.”
This year they’ve also seen more observers interested in watching the process, though the election office is limited on the number of people they can allow in the room due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ealom has been working elections for the past 10 years. She said she has only seen one true case of voter fraud in that time.
Kieffer, who has been working for 37 years, said he has seen fewer than five.
“We double check and triple check and quadruple check to make sure everyone's vote counts,” Ealom said. “And the integrity of the election is never at stake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.