TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Medline, a manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, will be building a new distribution center in Bonner Springs that will create at least 100 jobs.
According to a release from the governor's office, Medline is "the country's largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies."
The company will be reportedly investing $77.5 million into the construction of the new facility, as they have outgrown their current one.
They reportedly plan to bring 141 team members to Bonner Springs. It will also create 350 construction jobs.
“Medline’s decision to choose Kansas to expand their footprint is a testament to our central location, infrastructure network, and world-class workforce,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This project is a major win for Bonner Springs and the state as a whole. This company exemplifies the type of businesses we are working to attract and retain, and this new facility will be a fantastic addition to the local and regional economy.”
“Medline is excited to expand our services to healthcare providers from our future home in Bonner Springs,” Medline President of Global Operations Bill Abington said. “Our state-of-the-art, medical-grade distribution center will allow us to deliver critical healthcare supplies to the entire continuum of healthcare, quicker, more efficiently, and to a broader territory, while creating quality new jobs and opportunity in Wyandotte County.”
“We are excited to welcome Medline to Bonner Springs with the knowledge that they will be a great addition to our city. With their commitment to the community, we are happy to have them select Bonner Springs as their regional distribution facility location,” Jeff Harrington, Mayor of Bonner Springs, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.