KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been one year since the first medical marijuana dispensary, Fresh Green Dispensary, opened in the metro.
The owners of Fresh Green Dispensary, Bianca and Rob Sullivan, are pleased with business and sales in the past year.
After opening the Lee’s Summit location, the Sullivans opened a second shop in the Waldo District of Kansas City.
Bianca said the first day of business was hectic, with nearly 400 customers in line. The last person she helped on opening day has been at the shop for seven hours.
“We weren't quite expecting the number of people that really felt that they benefited from it [medical marijuana] that much,” said Bianca.
Rob acknowledges the industry, as a whole, is in its infancy in Missouri but more dispensaries are opening up across the state.
More customers are also seeking out medical marijuana as a way to manage physical pain and mental health complications.
Vincent Tetuan III is a twice-deployed U.S. Army veteran. Evaluations at the Veterans Affairs clinic revealed he suffered from mental health complications. However, medication he was taking to manage his symptoms were affecting his physical health.
He’s been buying medical marijuana for about a year now.
“I'm actually able to function whereas before it was always constant pain," Tetuan explained. "To live with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, it is very, very painful."
Currently, 273 medical marijuana facilities have been approved to operate in the state. More than 300 are waiting for inspection and approval.
Demand for medical marijuana is high and sales have surpassed $136 million in the last year.
Bianca said the high demand has created supply issues, but she advises patients to wait until an item is in stock and avoid dispensaries that are not licensed by the state.
