KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For years, the lights, soil and fertilizer at River Market Hydro were strictly for produce. Even the mention of marijuana made owner Bennie Palmentere say, “no sale.”
He bought the long-running small business eight years ago, betting that legal weed would be coming eventually and, in the meantime, came to enjoy all the people interested in indoor gardening.
“We were showing people how to grow their own food, so we were able to survive. Not making a lot of money, but I was able to survive hoping the time would come,” River Market Hydro Owner Bennie Palmentere said.
In November of 2018, his gamble paid off.
“As soon as the election happened, we’ve broken records every month. Every month has been higher than the previous month,” Palmentere said.
All without any license, application fees or approval processes.
In July, he opened a second location on 40 Highway that’s three times the size of the modest city market spot. That’s where his company is doing its first class specific to the 7-pointed plant.
Alongside the traditional fertilizer, a new collection has cropped up, with colorful artwork and catchy names like Voodoo Juice and Nirvana.
“For some reason or another the companies wanted to market themselves towards cannabis and I was dying to use them in the store because they’re great for plants and now we can sell them and people can use them for cannabis or people can use them for their everyday produce,” Palmentere said.
Of course he is happy to cultivate new customers who want to grow cannabis, but he also wants to keep his old customer base that’s interested in growing food. He says cannabis is the fastest growing sector of his hydroponics business, but it’s far from the whole thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.