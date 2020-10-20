LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Legal marijuana is already flying off the shelves in the Show-Me State.
Now that a handful of dispensaries are open, people are lining up to buy some of the first buds.
On Monday, Fresh Green opened the first dispensary in the KC Metro area. The business reported over 200 transactions over the course of the day and stayed open an extra two hours to accommodate the crowd who showed up to purchase cannabis.
Tuesday was just as busy in the rain and drizzle, though many customers like John Harvey stayed in their cars to keep warm.
“I saw the news yesterday,” Harvey said. “It was a big line.”
Security at Fresh Green handed out branded tins of mints, writing a number in sharpie to help patients keep their place in line.
Rob Sullivan, who owns the business with his wife, Bianca, said the opening day crowd surprised him and his wife.
“We expected a lot but not so many,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan expects their current supply from an outdoor growing operation near St. Joseph, Mo., to last another week or two. After that they hope to stock up from another buyer.
They are one of a handful of dispensaries to find any product at all.
Jack Mitchell runs BesaMe Wellness, a company with several dispensaries in the region. His storefront in North Kansas City is nearing completion, but will likely be waiting on a consistent supply of plants until at least Christmas.
“The biggest issue anyone has right now is consistent supply of product,” Mitchell said.
The initial spike in demand for marijuana could make it even more scarce in the coming months.
But sellers in the Show-Me State are optimistic that the cannabis industry will grow into a steady source of revenue. For patients, patience will pay off.
“If you look at this rollout compared to other states, it's actually really fast,” Mitchell said. “We're close, really close.”
