LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A trailer filled with food meant for veterans was plucked right out of a charity’s parking lot. The group’s founder discovered it missing Monday, on Veteran’s Day, and says it was like a punch in the gut.
“Initially it was just food industry serving heroes. But it’s not just the food industry supporting us anymore,” said Paul Chapa who is the Founder and President of Friends in Service of Heroes.
Friends in Service of Heroes helps provide services to veterans.
“We provide service dogs and track chairs, mobility scooters, help with bills, you name it. If it’s a veteran or active duty military or military family member, we’re going to step up and help them,” said Chapa.
The latest event planned was to hand out meal packets at the VA a few days before Thanksgiving. Not really a ‘feed the needy’ deal but a way to surprise anyone who passed through and say, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of you. We care.’
They put most of the packets in this 5x8 trailer.
“We had 12,100 packets inside the trailer,” said Chapa.
It was right in front of their Lenexa office at 6:30 Saturday night. Chapa came back at 2 p.m. Monday and found it gone.
“They had to know it had something to do with our veterans,” said Chapa. “Why should any young man or woman be willing to do this if there aren’t people like me or you willing to support them when they come home.”
If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at (913) 477-7300.
