MCLOUTH, KS (KCTV) — McLouth, Kansas is a small town about 30 miles north of Lawrence. The town motto is “A little bit of country, just outside the big city.” The town may be best known for its annual Threshing Bee.
“We’ve been a farming community since the 1800s,” said Keith Meador, the town’s mayor. Back then, a railroad ran through the middle of town.
But long before there were threshers or steam engines—millions of years before any human set foot on the land, a massive slab of granite was left there. It is debris from prehistoric glaciers.
When the town was being laid out, the boulder couldn’t be moved, so they simply built the city street—aptly named Granite Street—around it. After years of resurfacing, it sticks out of the ground over two feet, with just enough room to drive around it. But what you see in street is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
“It’s said to be at least 30 feet in diameter underground,” said Meador. “It was probably six or seven feet higher than it is now. That's how much we've built the area up.”
The townspeople we talked with appreciate the notoriety.
“It's a neat little landmark,” said Zachary Dale.
“Claim to fame, I guess,” added Wanda Harker.
It even attracts visitors.
“There will be tour buses of people who get out and take pictures here,” said Meador.
It is definitely a place with more than its share of “sedimental” value.
