KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City has long been known for its food scene, especially when it comes to barbecue, steak and burgers, but a new product with a KC name won’t even be available in the US.
McDonald’s customers in the UK still have a week to enjoy a Kansas City Stack burger as part of the chain’s Great Tastes of America line.
The burger named after our beloved Cowtown features “two 100% British and Irish beef burgers with bacon, smoky cheese, crispy onions and lettuce with a Smoky Steakhouse BBQ sauce in a BBQ flavoured toasted bun.”
Yeehaw! The Kansas City Stack has arrived. Available until 25th June 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FwfW3iykCp— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) June 18, 2019
It may not be the healthiest item, though, weighing in at 698 calories with 38 grams of fat, 12 grams of sugar and 3.3 grams of salt. By comparison, a classic Quarter Pounder with cheese and bacon stateside comes in at 640 calories with 34 grams of fat, 11 grams of sugar and 1.5 grams of salt.
In addition to the KC sandwich, McDonald’s has offerings inspired by New York, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Nashville.
As for customers stateside, the fast food giant has a live of “Worldwide Favorites” that features a bacon burger from Spain, a Canadian chicken sandwich, a McFlurry mixed with stroopwafels from the Netherlands and cheesy bacon fries from Australia.
