KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Police are investigating their 154th homicide of the year, a new record for homicides on out year. In response to the record-breaking streak of violent crime, Kansas City announced a new initiative last month to tackle the root of the problem.
The Reform Project is a community-based commitment to public safety. The goal is to target the root causes of violent crime.
“Almost every year of my life we’ve had over 100 murders in Kansas City. Sometimes they’ve been a little lower, sometimes a good deal higher,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “But that tells me that we need to actually hit systematic change of the root causes of violent crime. All of those years we’ve had similar numbers of police officers. So I’d like to see us try something different.”
When the mayor, Jackson County Prosecutor, Kansas City Police Chief and Kansas City Health Department announced the new initiative, they didn’t lay out a plan. Instead they laid out the goals they wanted to achieve and invited the community to be a part of coming up with a plan to meet the goals.
The areas they want to focus on are prevention, intervention, law enforcement in the community, and administrative reform.
The first thing they did was take to the streets knocking on doors in the Lykins neighborhood in the northeast. They want to do that in many other neighborhoods as well.
There have also been two town halls, one virtual and one in person. The third was supposed to be yesterday, but it was postponed. After feedback from the other meetings, the mayor’s office decided to make the event a little more structured. The community also asked that more youth be involved in the conversation, as well as people who have been incarcerated.
“We really want to make sure that everyone is a part of finding the solution,” Lucas said.
Lucas says those meetings have produced ideas for new programs like youth entrepreneur training, year-round activities for young people, to name a few.
Programs like that will cost money.
“You’re right. I mean there isn’t going to be a part of gold anywhere waiting for us,” Lucas said.
Right now the city is looking to cut $60 million from next year’s budget due to revenue loss amid the pandemic. Each city department was asked to prepare a report of what an 11% cut to their budget would mean and it doesn’t look good.
“I think we need to think about the budget in a different way. Usually the way we construct a budget is we look at how much money was in last year, and see where we can add,” Lucas said. “I think we need to go back for the bottom and say starting at zero dollars what does Kansas City need?”
Reducing violent crime is an obvious need for Kansas City.
For the Reform Project to work, the city will need to invest in programs promoting mental healthcare, jobs, social services, and housing.
“If we are addressing root causes, we need to spend real money on root causes. Not just toss $1,000 here, $1,000 there and think that we’ve actually addressed the many issues that challenges the very basis of violent crime in Kansas City,” he said.
Some Kansas Citians propose paying for those programs by taking away from the police department budget.
The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police President has suggested instead using money that currently goes to big corporations in the city’s many tax increment financing contracts, like the $13 million a year to the Power and Light District or the $7 million to the Loew’s hotel.
“That’s combined right there $21 million that’s not going to the general fund. Now the theory of all of it is that it generates any offsetting revenues, so that it’s all worth it and you get something out of it,” Lucas said. “I think it’s obvious that this year we will not. And so there is something to be said for how can we try to get more funds through contract amendments and I think that’s going to be very important for us to look to long-term.”
Next year’s budget is in its beginning planning phases. A proposal isn’t due until mid-February. The new fiscal year begins May 1.
So there’s time to prioritize and figure out a way to fund programs that will make Kansas City safer.
Mayor Lucas says getting involved with the reform project is how you can have a say in how it goes.
The city has not announced the date of the next town hall meeting for the Reform Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.